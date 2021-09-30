Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2098732753
White and dark palms that hold the heart. Symbol friendship, understanding, partnership. Modern stylish abstract icon. Colorful template for prints, banner, tatoo. Vector illustration
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbackgroundblack palmcardcarecharitycloseupconceptdaydesigndoodledrawingdrawnelementfriendshipgesturegraphichandhand gesturehealthheartheart-shapehelphopehumaniconillustrationisolatedlogoloveoutlinepalmpalmspartnershippeoplepersonprotectionromanceromanticsaveshapesignsilhouettesimplicitysinglesymbolunderstandingvalentinevectorwhite palm
Categories: People, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist