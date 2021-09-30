Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2080937971
Wedding marriage invitation. Beautiful blooming flowers. Thank You. Vintage greeting card Frame Drawing engraving. Primula Petunia heliotrope isolated floral. Wallpaper background vector Illustration
N
By Natali777
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
antiqueartworkbackgroundbaroque stylebeautifulblack and whitebloomingbook coverborderbotanybouquetcardcelebrationdrawingengravingfabric texturefloralflowersframefreehandgardengraphicgreetingholidayillustrationinvitationisolatedlabellovemarriagemedicinenatureorange colorpetuniaplantpostcardpresentationprimroseprimularealisticretroromanticsummertemplatethank youvictorianvintagewallpaperweddingwreath
Similar images
More from this artist