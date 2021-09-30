Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2087201716
Wave logo design in the shape of a shark, this logo is perfect as a brand and company identity
Indonesia
B
By BLSdesign8
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractanimalaquaaquaticartbeachbluebrandingbusinesscompanyconceptcorporatecreativedesignelegantelementemblemfishflowingfreedomfreshgraphiciconidentityillustrationisolatedlinelogologotypeluxurymarinemodernnaturalnatureoceanseashapeshopsignsimplesplashsportstylesurfsymboltemplatevectorwaterwavewildlife
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Business/Finance
Similar images
More from this artist