Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Watercolor background with gentiana macrophylla: large leaf gentian plant, leaves, gentian flowers and gentiana macrophylla root. Cosmetic, perfumery and medical plant. Vector hand drawn illustration.
Edit
Romantic invitation. Wedding, marriage, bridal, birthday, Valentine's day.
Vintage delicate invitation with flowers for wedding, marriage, bridal, birthday, Valentine's day.
Watercolor background with lavender, essential oil, soap and butterfly. hand drawn
Invitation greeting card with floral background. Wedding invitation, thank you card, save the date cards.
Vintage delicate greeting invitation card template design with flowers
Paper cut style with winter sale banner with blue and white snowflakes on blue background
Christmas holiday frame with pine branches, mistletoe, fern. Engraved card. Vector design elements isolated on white background. Blue.

See more

525438949

See more

525438949

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137117245

Item ID: 2137117245

Watercolor background with gentiana macrophylla: large leaf gentian plant, leaves, gentian flowers and gentiana macrophylla root. Cosmetic, perfumery and medical plant. Vector hand drawn illustration.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • EPS

  • 2300 × 2300 pixels • 7.7 × 7.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

A

aniok