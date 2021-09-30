Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2097530065
Watercolor art background vector. Wallpaper design with paint brush and gold line art. Earth tone blue, pink, ivory, beige watercolor Illustration for prints, wall art, cover and invitation cards.
v
By vectortwins
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartartisticbackgroundbeautifulbluebrightcanvascolorcolorfulcovercreativedecorationdesignelementfashionfluidfoilgeometricglittergoldgraphicgraygrungeillustrationinkinvitationinviteisolatedivorylightluxurymarblemodernnaturalpaintpatternpinkprintretroshapesplashstainstylesurfacetexturetrendywallpaperwatercolorwave
Categories: The Arts, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist