Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2088897205
Voting paper and ballot box solid flat white icons on round color backgrounds. 6 bonus icons included.
B
By Botond1977
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
acceptapprovalapproveballotballot-boxballotboxbonusboxcampaigncandidatescheckboxeschecklistcheckmarkcheckmarkschoiceschoosecirclescircularcitizencontainerdemocracydemocraticdocumentelectionelection-stationelectionstationflatformiconsplainpoliticalpoliticspollingpresidentialquestioningquestionnairereferendumreviewroundsecretsilhouettesimplesolidsolid-iconsuccesssurveysymboltodovotevoting
Categories: Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist