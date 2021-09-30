Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2100832150
Violet lavender liquid watercolor marble background with golden lines. Pastel purple periwinkle alcohol ink drawing effect. Vector illustration design template for wedding invitation, menu, rsvp.
By Svetolk
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
