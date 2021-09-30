Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2098276048
Violet dotted grunge backdrop. Dark blue background. Distress texture of spots, stains, ink, dots, scratches. Design element for pattern, grungy effect, template, background. Vector illustration
K
By Karloni
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractagedagingancientantiqueartbackdropbackgroundblueborderbrightcolordamagedarkdesigndirtdirtydistressedeffectelementfadedframegraingrainedgraphicgrungegrungyillustrationimagematerialmessyoldoverlaypaintpaperpatternretroroughrusticscratchstainsurfacetexturetexturedurbanvintagevioletwallwallpaperweathered
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist