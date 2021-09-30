Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2083198807
Vintage style vector illustration of Panna Cotta on plate. Monochrome drawing with fill isolated on old paper background.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundberrybreakfastbrowncafechocolateconfectionconfectionerycookingcottadeliciousdessertdrawingeatingengraveengravingetchingfillfoodfruitgelatingelatinegourmetillustrationisolatedjellyleaflunchmenumilkmonochromemousseold paperpackage designpackagingpanacottapannapanna cottapannacottapastryplatepuddingrestaurantretrosugarsweetsweetsvectorvintage
Categories: Vintage, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist