Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2083198798
Vintage style vector illustration of Donuts on plate. Monochrome drawing with fill isolated on old paper background.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
bakedbakerybreakfastbrowncafecakechocolateconfectionconfectionerycookingdeliciousdessertdessertsdonutdonutsdoughdoughnutdrawingengraveengravingetchingfastfoodfillfoodfriedglazeglazedhand drawnillustrationinkisolatedjunkmenumonochromeobjectold paperpackage designpackagingpastryplateretroringsketchsnacksweetsweetsvectorvintageyummy
Categories: Vintage, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist