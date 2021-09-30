Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2086452853
Vintage seamless pattern. Floral background. Garden flowers and butterflies. Gold foil print. Victorian style. Textiles, paper, wallpaper decoration. Ornamental cover. Vector.
m
By mamita
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artbackgroundblossombotanicalbotanybranchesbutterfliescovercutedecorationdecorativedesigndrawingengravingexoticfabricfashionflorafloralflowersfoliagegardengoldgraphicgraphicshandmadeherbsillustrationleafleavesluxurynaturepaperpatternpionplantprintrealisticretrorosesseamlesssketchsmallspringtemplatetextilesvectorvictorianvintagewallpaper
Similar images
More from this artist