Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2087827738
A vicious guard snake is pulling at his chain and hissing at an intruder
K
By Ken Cook
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aggressiveanimalbarrierboundcartoonchainchallengingcoiledcollarcontaineddangerousdefenddevilmentenforcereyesferociousforewarningfriskinessguardhissingillustrationintimidatingmenacingmonitornosepostprotectivepullreptilescarysecuritysharpshieldskinsnakesnarlspiritedstrainingteethterritorialterrorizethreateningtiedtroubletuggingvectorvicious
Categories: Miscellaneous, Animals/Wildlife
Similar images
More from this artist