Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2094831376
Vets examining dog and giving medicine. Domestic animal on table, assistant holding tray with bottles flat vector illustration. Veterinary, pets concept for banner, website design or landing web page
S
By SurfsUp
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
animalassistantbackgroundbannerbottlebreedbusinesscaninecartooncharactercheckupclinicconceptcreativedesigndogdomesticelementexaminationexaminingflatgraphichealthhealthcarehospitalillustrationisolatedlandingmanmedicinemodernpagepersonpetprofessionprofessionalpuppyservicesymboltabletemplatetrayvectorvetveterinarianveterinarywebwebsitewoman
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist