Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2095724521
Vector wire frame virus shield wall icon with spots. Geometric wire frame flat net based on virus shield wall icon, generated with crossing lines, with round spots.
d
By designtools
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractabstractionamebaamoebaantisepticantivirusawfulbacteriabiohazardbiologybordercarcasscellcleancollageconnectingdangerousdefensediseasedisinfectantemblemefirewallflatgeometricgermgoadgridguardhealthcareiconinfectioninternetlinesnetnetworkparasitepathogenpestprotectprotectionsafesafetysecurityshieldstirrervectorviruswallwireframe
Similar images
More from this artist