Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2095712488
Vector wire frame stop man icon with spots. Geometric wire frame flat network based on stop man icon, generated from crossed lines, with round spots.
d
By designtools
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractionaccountavatarboycancelcarcassclientclosedcombinedcustomerdontflatforbidforbidden userframeworkgentlemangridguyhumaniconillegalillustrationlinearlinesmanmembernetnetworknono entrynot allowedpatternpersonpersonalprofileprohibitrestrictedrestrictionrestrictiveriskspotsstopstructureuseruser accountuser profilevectorwarningwrong
Similar images
More from this artist