Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2095712494
Vector wire frame Covid virus icon with spots. Geometric wire carcass flat network based on Covid virus icon, generated with intersected lines, with round spots.
d
By designtools
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2019-ncovasian fluaxenicbacillabacteriabacteriumbiohazardcarcasscatarrrhcellchillcollagecontagiouscoronacovid-2019crossingdangerousdiseasefeverflatfluframeworkgeometricgridgrippeiconillustrationinfectinfectionlinearlinesmers outbreakmers-covmicrobemicrobiologymicroorganismnetnetworkpatternsarssars virussicknessstirrerstructurevectorviralvirusviruseswireframe
Similar images
More from this artist