Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2098275493
Vector watercolor illustration of tiger lily flower with butterfly.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
animalanniversaryartbackgroundbirthdaybloombloomingblossombouquetbrightbutterflycartooncolorfuldatedecordecorationdelicatedesigndrawingdrawnexoticfloralflowergardengiftgraphichandillustrationimageinvitationisolatedlilynaturepaintingpatternprintsolated on whitesummertexturetigertiger lilyvalentine'svectorvector illustrationsvintagewallpaperwaterwatercolorwhitewild
Categories: The Arts, Animals/Wildlife
Similar images
More from this artist