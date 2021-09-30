Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2102641027
Vector - Vintage design of heart shape with leaves and butterfly. Valentine, Wedding. Can be use decorate for card, wedding, logo, banner, sticker, print, label.
A
By Apple_Mac
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
antiquebadgebannerblackborderbugbutterflydecorationdecorativedesigndoodledrawingdrawnelementengagementflorafloralflowerframegraphicheartillustrationlabelleafleaveslinelogolovenatureobjectornamentplantprintretroromanticsetshapesketchspacespringstickerstylesymboltrendyvalentinevectorvintageweddingwreath
Categories: The Arts, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist