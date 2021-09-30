Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2100685942
vector trendy stylized illustration of two people in love hugging in a pastel color palette. useful as a card for Valentine's Day or International Hug Day, for print, poster, web and graphic design.
N
By Nadiiiya
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
14abstractbackgroundbannercardcarecartooncolorfulconceptcouplecreativedaydesignemotionfebruarygiftgraphicgreetinghandhappy valentineheartholidayhugillustrationisolatedlovelovelyloversmannationalpaperpassionposterprintrelationshipromanceromanticsignsilhouettestylesweetsymboltogethertrendyvalentinevalentine'svalentinesvectorwebwoman
Similar images
More from this artist