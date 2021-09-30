Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2101754944
Vector tile pattern, Lisbon floral mosaic. For scrapbooking, wallpaper, cases for smartphones, web background, print. Valencian traditional tiles. Floral ornament.
s
By sunwards
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractantiquearabbackgroundblueceramiccoimbracurlydamaskdecorationdesignelementfabricfinefloorfloralflowerindigointeriorinvitationitalianlisbonmediterraneanmexicanmoroccanorientalornamentornatepatchworkpatternportugalportugueseprintseamlesssetsquareswatchtalaveratexturetiletraditionaltunisianturkishuniversityvectorwallwallpaperwatercolorwhiteyellow
Categories: Beauty/Fashion, Interiors
Similar images
More from this artist