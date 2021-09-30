Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2089483084
Vector silhouettes of men, women, teenagers and child, a group of sitting on a bench business people, profile, black color isolated on white background
C
By Chipmunk131
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultarmsartbusinessbusinessmanbusinesswomancaucasianclothescommunityconfidentdifferent posesfashionfemalefigureflatfullgirlgrouphandshumanillustrationimageisolatedlegsmalemanmeetingoccupationoutlinepeoplepersonprofessionalprofilesetshadowshapesilhouettesittingskirtsmart phonestencilsuitteamteamworkteenagervacationvectorwomanworkyoung
Categories: People, Business/Finance
Similar images
More from this artist