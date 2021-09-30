Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2087558293
Vector Set of People icons related to Teamwork business, Engineer and Search employees icons. UI phone app screens with teamwork. Teamwork, Presentation and Clean hands line symbols. Vector
B
By Blan-k
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
antisepticapparrowavatarbusinesscleancollaborationcommunicationconsultationemployeeemployeesengineerfacefindglassgrouphandshealthhelmhelphumaniconjoblaptopmagnifiermagnifyingnetworkingofficepersonphoneplanningpresentationscreensearchseminarsetsilhouettesmartphonestaffteamteamworktraininguiuservectorwarnwarningwashingworker
Categories: People, Business/Finance
Similar images
More from this artist