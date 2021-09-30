Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2095088440
Vector set with eucalyptus sprigs. Collection of plant branches with leaves isolated on white background. Set of romantic botanical twigs. Delicate wedding herbarium.
M
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artbotanicalbotanyboutiquebranchcollectiondecorationdesignecoecologyelementenvironmenteucalyptusflatflorafloralfloristfoliagefreshgardengreengrowthherbherbariumhouseplantillustrationisolatedlayleafleavesminimalismnaturalnatureorganicplantprintrepeatromancesetsignspringsummersymboltexturetreetwigvectorvintageweddingwhite
Categories: Nature
Similar images
More from this artist