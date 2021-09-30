Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2092614211
Vector set of colorful hand drawn autumn leaves and berries. Flat style fall season drawings. Isolated on white background.
A
By AartT
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artautumnbackgroundberriesbotanybrowncolorcolorfuldecordecorationdecorativedesigndoodledrawingdrawnelementfallflatfloralfoliagegraphichand drawniconillustrationisolatedleafleavesleaves isolatedlinenaturalnaturenovemberoctoberorangeorganicornamentpatternplantseasonseasonalseptembersetsketchspringsymboltexturetreevectorwhiteyellow
Categories: Nature, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist