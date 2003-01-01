Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
vector seamless retro pattern in 90s style with hand drawn cassette tapes, hearts, glasses, strawberries. flat style pattern for printing on fabric, clothing, wrapping paper
Edit in Create

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Rarely used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127217859

Stock Vector ID: 2127217859

vector seamless retro pattern in 90s style with hand drawn cassette tapes, hearts, glasses, strawberries. flat style pattern for printing on fabric, clothing, wrapping paper

Vector Formats

  • EPS

  • 2560 × 2560 pixels • 8.5 × 8.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Vector Contributor

vicova

vicova

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

English

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.