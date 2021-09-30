Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2086747210
Vector seamless pattern with white flowers on Pacific Pink.Simple,floral,minimalist,festive print doodle style.Designs for prints,stickers,social media,printing,invitations,textiles,wrapping paper.
M
By Maria Minina
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbackdropbackgroundbeautifulbeautybloomblossombotanicalbranchcolorcutedaisydecorationdecorativedetaileddoodledrawingfabricfashionfloralflowerflowersgardengraphicgreetingheartholidayillustrationleafmodernnatureornamentpacificpastelpatternpeacefulpeonypetalpinkprettyrepeatretroroseseamlessspringsummertropicalvectorvintagewallpaper
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist