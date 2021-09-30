Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2084202760
Vector sale icon flat style for promotion design. Discount sale lettering. Promotion, special discount. Discount numbers and interest. 10 eps
F
By Fox.inforest
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
50%70%90%abcartartisticbackgroundbannerbargain saleblackbrushcalligraphiccalligraphycapsclearance salecursivedesigndrawnenglishfontgraphichandhandwrittenillustrationinklearnletterletteringlogomanualmessagemodernprintrasterscriptsetshoppingsignspecial offerstickerstrokesymboltexttypescripttypographyvectorvintagevividwhitewindow display
Categories: Miscellaneous
Similar images
More from this artist