Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2095554505
Vector patchwork quilt pattern. Vintage decorative collage. Hand drawn background. Indian, Arabic, Turkish motifs for printing on fabric or paper. Abstract colorful doodle pattern in mosaic style
L
By LiukasArt
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
africanartbackgroundbatikbohemiancardcarpetclothdecorationdecorativedesigndoodleeasternethnicfabricfloralflowerfolkloricframegeometricgeometric patterngifthennaillustrationindiainvitationlacemandalamexicanmoroccanmotifnativeornamentornamentalottomanpaisleypatchworkpatternpetalprintretrosilkstylizedsuntiletriangle patterntribaluniquewallpaperwrapping
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist