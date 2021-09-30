Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2081704072
Vector outline icon. Christmas drawing. Sleigh with gifts. Outline drawing.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022abstractartbackgroundbirthdayboxcardcelebratecelebrationchristmaschristmas treecollectiondecemberdesignfestiveflatgiftgraphicgreetinghappy new yearholidayiconillustrationlinearmerryoutlinepackageparcelpartypostcardposterribbonseasonsetsilhouettesleighstylesurprisesymboltoystreevectorwallpaperwinter
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist