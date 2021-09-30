Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2095712518
Vector network turbine rotation icon with spots. Geometric hatched carcass flat network based on turbine rotation icon, generated with crossing lines, with round spots.
d
By designtools
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractair cooleraroundarrowscarcasscircularcollagecombinedcompositioncurlcyclecyclonedirectionalexpandexpansionflatflipgeometricgridhurricaneiconillustrationlinelinesloopmovenetnetworkoutoutwardpatternrecyclerefreshreloadrepeatreplacerevolverotaterotationscrewswirltransferturbinetwirltyphoonupdatevectorventilatorwhirlwind
Similar images
More from this artist