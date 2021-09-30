Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2095718569
Vector network covid antivirus wall icon with spots. Geometric wire frame flat network based on covid antivirus wall icon, generated with crossing lines, with round spots.
d
By designtools
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2019-ncovabstractionanti virusantivirusavoidbacteriumclosedcompositioncovidcovid-19covid-2019covid19crossingdangerousdefenddefensediseasedistanceepidemicfirewallflatguardiconillustrationinfectisolationlinelinesmosaicnetnetworkoutbreakpandemicpreventionpreventiveprotectprotectionquarantinesafeguardsafetysequestrationshieldsicknessstructurevectorviralviruswallwireframe
Similar images
More from this artist