Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2095724575
Vector network coronavirus icon with spots. Geometric hatched frame flat network based on coronavirus icon, generated with intersected lines, with round spots.
d
By designtools
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
axenicbacillusbacteriabio-hazardbiohazardcarcasscatarrrhchillcollagecombinedcompositioncoronacoronaviruscovid-2019crossingdiseaseepidemicfeverflatflugeometricgridgrippeiconinfectinfectioninfectiousinfluenzalinesmers outbreakmers-covmicrobemicrobiologymosaicnetnetworkoutbreakpandemicpathogenpatternpneumoniasars virussicknessspotsstructurevectorvirusviruseswireframe
Similar images
More from this artist