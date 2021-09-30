Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2095712524
Vector network climbing person icon with spots. Geometric wire carcass 2D network based on climbing person icon, generated with crossed lines, with round spots.
d
By designtools
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractabstractionactiveactivityadventurecarcassclimbclimbercollagecombinedconnectingcrossingdangerousexpeditionextremefigureflatframeworkgeometricgoalguyhikerhikinghillhumaniconillustrationjourneylinesmanmosaicmountainnetnetworkpeakpersonrecreationriskrocksportspotssuccesstourismtouristtravelupvacationvectorwireframe
Similar images
More from this artist