Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2099576299
Vector menu template for restaurants and cafes. Menu cover design in black and white. Design of the brochure of a modern restaurant
S
By Samodelkin20
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbarbeveragebistroblackbreakfastbrochurebusinesscafecardchefcoffeeconceptcookcookingcovercreativedesigndessertdinnerdishdishesdoodledrawingdrinkeleganceflyerfoodforkgraphiciconillustrationlabellogolunchmenupaperposterpresentationpricerestaurantretrosignsuppersymboltemplatetexttopvectorvintage
Categories: Vintage, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist