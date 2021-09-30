Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2082116272
Vector meeting isolation icon collage is constructed of randomized self meeting isolation pictograms. Area Closed rubber blue round stamp seal. Recursion collage from meeting isolation icon.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractabstractionareaaudiencebadgebluebunchcaptionclosedcollagecommandcommunicationconferencecustomersfilledfractalfriendlyfriendsfriendshipgroupgrungehumaniconiconskeeplock downmeetingmembersmosaicpartnershipprotectrecursionrecursiverepeatrubbersafetyscratchedsealsocialstampstudentstextureduncleanunityusersvectorwallwatermark
Similar images
More from this artist