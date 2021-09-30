Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2089762627
Vector luxe collection background for Christmas invite, planner, notebook, brochure cover, holiday catalog Book and business card, brochure or poster format geometric luxury shiny.
s
By sunwards
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
90sa4abstractbackgroundbannerbookborderbrochurecardcatalogcolorcorporatecovercutedesigneducationfashionfolderframefunfuturegeometricgeometrygradientgraphichalftoneidentityinvitationleafletmagazineminimalisticnotebookpagepatternplacardpopposterpresentationpromotionpunkquotereportschoolshapesimplesplashtechnologytemplatetypographywallpaper
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Business/Finance
Similar images
More from this artist