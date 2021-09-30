Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2090817631
Vector image of a postage stamp depicting chrysanthemum hieroglyphs in the translation of the People's Republic of China, rose
N
By NISHMAN
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
antiquearomabackgroundbeautifulbloombloomingblossombudcardchrysanthemumcollectioncolorearsflorafloralflowergiftgraphicsgreenisolatedleaflonelylovenatureoldonepaperpetalpetalsphilatelicphilatelypinkplantspostpostagepostalpostmarkredretroromanceromanticrosesspikesspringstampstylevalentinevector imagevintagewhite
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist