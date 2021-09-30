Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2082279880
Vector illustration of a winter city street with soft street lights at night in snowfall with a red Christmas shop. Urban Christmas landscape.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
architecturebackgroundbannerbuildingcardcartooncelebrationchristmascitycityscapedecorationdesignevegreetinghappyholidayhomehome iconhouseillustrationlandscapelightmerrynaturenewnightoldposterretroroofsceneseasonshopskysnowsnowfallsnowflakesnowystreetstreetstowntreeurbanvectorvintagewindowwinterwinter backgroundwonderlandyear
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist