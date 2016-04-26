Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
A vector illustration of three snowflakes with white circle designs.
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

6528700

Stock Vector ID: 6528700

A vector illustration of three snowflakes with white circle designs.

Vector Formats

  • EPS

  • 500 × 171 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Vector Contributor

Happie Hippie Chick

Happie Hippie Chick

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

English

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.