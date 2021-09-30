Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2102645674
A vector illustration set of Golden Circle Letter L in black background with gold and sprankling effect
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartbannerblackbusinesscardcelebrationcirclecommunicationcompanyconceptcorporatedecorationdecorativedesignelegantelementemblemfontglittergoldgoldengraphicholidayiconidentityillustrationinitialisolatedlabelletterletteringlinelogologotypeluxurymodernmonogramornamentroundshapesignspeechsymboltemplatetexttypetypographyvectorvintage
Categories: Abstract, Business/Finance
Similar images
More from this artist