Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2090698354
Vector illustration with New Year's decor.Spruce branches with Christmas decoration on a colored background in vector illustration.
a
By afa128
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbannerborderbowbranchbranchescardcelebrationchristmaschristmas treecongratulationdecemberdecordecoratedecorationdesignfestivefirframegarlandgoldengreengreetinghappyholidayillustrationmerrymerry christmasnaturalnaturenewnew yearornamentpartypine treepostcardposter.presentrealisticredseasonseasonalsprucetemplatetraditionaltreevectorwinterwreathyear
Similar images
More from this artist