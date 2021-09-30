Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2083025959
Vector illustration. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! Garlands flags, bell, balls. Light background, seamless pattern
H
By HikaruD88
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artbackgroundballsbellcardcelebrationchristmascreativedecemberdecorationdecorativedesignelegantfestivegarlands flagsgraphicgreetinghappyholidayillustrationinvitationjoylovemerrymerry christmasmulticolornewornamentpeacepostcardposterquoteredretroscandinavianseasonsetsnowstarstyletraditionaltreetypevectorvintagewinteryear
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist