Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2082667588
Vector illustration of Japanese pattern background template Translation: New Year, First Sale
K
By Kino Noko
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
asanohaasanooha patternbackgroundbackgroundsbargaincelebrationcloudscranedesignfirst saleflowergoldgold dustgood luckgorgeousgradationhammerhazehemp leafhemp leaf patternillustrationjapanjapanesejapanese cranejapanese patternjapanese stylekanoko shiborikasumikobankotobukilucky bagluxurymaterialmoneymoonnew yearnew year's dayplum blossomredrice ringsaleshiboritemplatetoraditionalumevectoryear end and new yearyear-end gift
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist