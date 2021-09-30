Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2082920560
Vector illustration with hand drawn cute yellow cat with inscription: I love cat. Symbol of love animals. National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day dates.
K
By Katusya
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abandonedadoptamouranimalartasylumbackgroundbannercalligraphycardcartooncatcharactercompositionconceptcutedatesdaydesigndoodledrawnfacefeelingfidelityforeverfriendshipgraphicgratitudegreetinghearthelpingholidayi love catillustrationimportantletteringlovenationalpetpostcardposterprintsheltersymbolt-shirttextthankfulnesstogethertypevector
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist