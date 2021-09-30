Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2089669951
vector illustration of D and R badges combined into one good for brands, business cards, etc.
a
By aris0512
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractaddressartbackgroundbannerblackblankbusinesscardcleancolorcommunicationcompanyconceptcontactcorporatecreativedesignelegantflatgraphiciconididentityillustrationinformationinternetlayoutlogomobilemodernnameofficepaperphonepresentationprintsetsimplestationerystylesymboltemplatetextexturevectorwebwebsitewhite
Categories: Business/Finance, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist