Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2080697347
Vector illustration with a boy and gifts. Christmas background with space for text. Ideal for printing, design, postcards, posters, invitations.
D
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundboxboycardcartooncelebratecelebrationcharacterchristmaschristmas treecongratulationcutedecemberdecorationdesignflatgiftgirlgreetinggreeting cardhand-drawnhappyhatholidayhollyhomeillustrationinvitationmerryminimalistnewpartypersonpostcardposterpresentprintribbonsanta clausseasonsnowtraditiontraditionaltreevectorwhitewinterxmasyear
Similar images
More from this artist