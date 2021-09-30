Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2083198804
Vector illustration of bitten Chocolate Chip Cookie. Vintage style drawing isolated on white background.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
biscuitbiscuitsbittenblack and whitebreakfastcafecakechipchocolatechocolate chip cookieconfectionconfectionerycookerycookiecookingcrumbsdeliciousdessertdessertsdrawingeatingengraveengravingetchingfoodhand drawnhomemadeillustrationinkisolatedmenuobjectpackage designpackagingpastrypileretrosketchsnacksugarsweetsweetstastytreattwovectorvintage
Categories: Vintage, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist