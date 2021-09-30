Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2082429016
Vector illustration. Abstract contemporary aesthetic backgrounds. Design for social media template, web banner. Room wall decor. Black watercolor paints with golden splash. Modern art graphic.
V
By VVadi4ka
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
50s60sabstractartartisticartworkbackgroundbannerbedroomblackbrushcanvascolorcompositioncontemporarydecorationdesigndirtydrawngallerygoldgraphicgrungehomeillustrationinkjapaneselinemid centuryminimalistmodernnordicofficepaintpatternposterretroscandinaviansetshapesplashsplatterstainstroketexturetrendyvectorvintagewallwatercolor
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist