Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2102639902
vector icon of double wrench for tools and settings. simple optional icon
D
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
blackboltbuildbusinessbuttonconstructiondesigndevelopmentdirectionelementengineerengineeringequipmentfixgeargraphichardwareiconillustrationindustrialindustryinterfaceisolatedkeymachinemaintenancemechanicmechanicalobjectoptionspreferencesprofessionrepairscrewdriverservicesettingsettingssignspannersteelsupportsymboltechnicaltechnologytoolvectorwebworkworkshop
Categories: Technology, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist