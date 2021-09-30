Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2083763311
Vector hand drawn stylized map of Turkey provinces. Turkey Republic travel illustration. Geography illustration. Mediterranean map element
L
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
administrativeanatoliaankaraantalyaasiaatlasbackgroundbordercappadociacartographyconceptcontourcountrydesigndistricteasteuropegeographyglobegraphichand drawnhand writteniconillustrationislamisolatedistanbulkonyalandletteringmapmediterraneanmuslimnationnationaloutlinepoliticprovinceregionrepublicshapesilhouettestatetourismtravelturkeyturkishvectorworld
Categories: Transportation, Education
Similar images
More from this artist